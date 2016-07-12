,, Big Day At The Dog Palace ,,

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

Back Story .........................................

Lots of freaky stuff happening on the roof this morning.

Was up all night with things to do. Left real early cuz I

wanted to.

Mama and Pumpkin met me at the gate, had big stories

to urgently relate.

Mama had rolled in something bad, the look on her face

was nothing short of sad.

The air was thick and warm to the touch, didn't look like it

would rain, all that much.

The bingo room was opened, as for Mama and Pumpkin, it was food they were hope-en .

The jungle was hot an full of tension, there was something important

they had forgot to mention.

During the night galactic super powers made their presents known, by leaving their mark, on Mamas private throne.

The message had gone out for help from above. And who

shows up, no other then Mr Spiderman, with his famous

Red Gloves.

DJ did a trip to the dog doctor all right, actually that's a double round trip and he did it so well. At the end he wanted to stay in the sidecar, oh brother, pray tell.

Tomorrow the dog clinic is closed so no dog business except

for collecting a few more supplies. This was DJ's last run but

there's a bunch more to go. More mange medications was

picked up for Pumpkin as I do at the beginning of every week.

She's coming along quite well and looks pretty neat.

Thursday or Friday Legs will be in the sidecar followed by ?

I'll have to check the list cuz I forget who's after that. Starting

to become a blur, that's why I keep records and lists.

Anyway thanks for stopping by and leaving your comments.

And a Huge Big Thanks for those that send a donation..........

Thank You.

Jon&Crew.

Please help with your donations here.

www.gofundme.com/saving-thai-temple-dogs.

