Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

Today all the plans were changed, go figure.

But the cool part is an extra trip was made

to see Mr Tri-Pod.

Special food was cooked up for my buddy

Tri-Pod and also for Little Black Bear .

Actually it worked out well cuz his meds

are due in a couple days. His pills are well

hidden inside a piece of hot dog, same goes

for Little Black Bear too.

Now I'm hoping to take Rocky to the dog doctor

tomorrow, which is Saturday. He has Never Ever

ridden in a vehicle, let alone a "Side Car" !

And I might add he has Never Ever had a leash

and collar around his neck. This could prove to

be a real challenge.

And one more thing, he has Never Ever been

around strange dogs, like at the vets place .. !

DJ was going into the dog doctor today but that has

been changed to next Tuesday if all goes as planned.

Hope this isn't getting to confusing ? I've got it all marked

down as to when which dog takes what pill on what day.

And when does what dog go to see the dog doctor ..........

All of you people who keep making donations for the

upkeep and on going care of these discarded dogs,

give yourself a big pat on the back.. Job well done ..;-)

I hope the funding continues to come in as this is what

makes things happen in an orderly fashion .

If Each Person that takes a "Fav" would add to the donation

box it will sure help out ! What you spend on a fancy coffee

in the morning can and will save a dog from agonizing pain.

Think of this way, you've been taking, now it's time to give !

Alright now more important news for you guys.

If ya know the story about Red Dog, have read the book or

watched the movie then your ahead of me here.

The following is a copy/paste from Weki.........

Red Dog (c. 1971 – 21 November 1979) was a Kelpie/cattle dog cross who was well known for his travels through Western Australia's Pilbara region. There is a statue in his memory in Dampier, which is one of the towns to which he often returned.[3][4] Red Dog is believed to have been born in the town of Paraburdoo in 1971[5] and had a variety of names to those who knew him, including: Bluey, Tally Ho, and Dog of the Northwest.[6] Soon after Red's death in 1979, Australian author Nancy Gillespie wrote and compiled anecdotes and poetry written by several people of the Pilbara region for her book Red Dog[7] as did Beverly Duckett in her 1993 book Red Dog: The Pilbara Wanderer.[8] Red Dog's statue has caught the attention of a number of people passing through Dampier including British author Louis de Bernières, who was inspired to write a book loosely based on Red's legend called Red Dog.[9] A four-wheel-drive club has been named in his honour.[10]

So to go a little further, I asked my friend Mr SideCar to

find and upload the movie "Red Dog", into my computer

which he did........I've watched it twice so far .........

All you dog people who have not seen this move are now

required to do so, it's ah good one...;-)

OK, enough for now, it's 3;30PM an I need to eat lunch .

Thank You.

Jon&Crew.

Please help with your donations here.

www.facebook.com/LoveThaiDogs?ref=aymt_homepage_panel

www.gofundme.com/saving-thai-temple-dogs.

Done