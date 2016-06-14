,, Rocky's Big Adventure ,,

.

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

New Rules in Place .........................

Alright, first we'll discuss the new rules then

we can continue on and talk about Rocky.

New Rules are posted in my "Profile", reason for them

is this. "Every" person who does a Fav I check up on !

I look at your profile and also check your groups and

if need be check out your contacts. The rules are self

explanatory.

Please take the time to read the new rules and abide by them.

.Thank You.

OK, With that being said we can now talk about Mr Rocky

and his big adventure.

When I pulled into The Dog Palace early morning, Mama

was waiting up on the rock wall.

Like a bolt of lightning she raced me to the gate, and yes

of course she won.

Turned off the scooter so I could use the keys to unlock the

gate and when doing so I reached down an ran my hand across Mamas back. Guess what ? She smelled like roses, which by the way is the smell of the dog shampoo I left with the nuns.

FYI: All the dogs had been given a bath, no more monkey stink!

Oh, this makes me happy, real happy .................................... ;-)

Did the usual stuff, feeding Mama, airing out the bingo room

and sorting out all the extra dog bowels.

Extra Dog Bowels ? Yes there's 8 or 9 extra and here's the

reason why.

Once Mama has eaten we go up on the roof, right ?

Then the whistle goes out across the swamp and Rocky

comes running a hundred miles an hour.

Well now right behind him is a tribe of hooligans all wanting

to play and be silly on the roof with Rocky & Mama.

Next stop is on the second floor where they all participate

in their slider games in front of the Buddhas.

Still with me ?

Then we all head on down to the first floor where the bingo

room is and all the bowels are laid out. Each one has a small

portion of kibble and even smaller portion of meat an rice.

They play musical chairs until all the bowels are licked clean.

May sound a bit crazy but it is fun crazy and a solid bonding

moment with all the dogs.

Next it's over to the nuns where Rocky is loaded into the sidecar for his first time ever ride in a vehicle.

In fact this is his first time ever leaving the monkey temple.

Remember he was born under The Dog Palace and has

only been as far as the nuns place, that's it .

First 10 meters he freaked out, then the next 100 meters he

lost it again. I did a one time sharp bark at him, "Stop It !" !!! ......

He then laid down with my hand always touching him for the

long ride to the dog doctors. Never another sound or any type

of misbehavior out of Mr Rocky ...;-)

At the dog doctors he wouldn't stand up so I just carried him.

That's all 60 pounds of him. Many dogs and cats surrounding us and he just laid at my feet never moving or making a sound.

On the exam table he once again never made a peep, perfect gentleman the whole time. This was a whole new world 4 him.

Same going home, he laid down, never a sound. Upon arrival at the nuns the collar was removed and he just wandered off.

Also at this point more medicines was handed to the nuns for Pumpkin, remember every week I pick up new meds 4 her.

In two weeks he returns for more of his vaccinations, as does all the dogs in the next few weeks. Busy place around here at the moment. Tinker Bell goes in Saturday or Sunday. Not sure because first there's a small problem with the scooter that needs fixing first, no big deal that's my job.

Before wrapping this story up I want to take a moment and relay an important message. This is real important and from all of us out here in the jungle........... Thank You ...........;-)

There's a number of you, and you know who you are that keep the support coming in through generous donations.

It's your financial donations that makes this all possible.

Each one of these dogs has a better life because of your willingness to give from your heart. They live a pain free existence as you can see in their eyes. Sure we have our ups and downs but that is to be expected. For the most part we are now running smoothly. Dogs are being taken to the vet in style as they ride in the colorful sidecar. The vet and his staff are not only amused but slightly blown away with this on going project. ..

.. I am truly humbled by this gift of life sent from all of you ..

Thank You.

Jon&Crew.

.

Please help with your donations here.

www.facebook.com/LoveThaiDogs?ref=aymt_homepage_panel

www.gofundme.com/saving-thai-temple-dogs.

.

.

Done