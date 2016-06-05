,, Mickey & The Worm ,,

Last night till day brake it sounded like we were being carpet

bombed by SAC's B52's.

On top of the thunder and lightning noise a monsoon rain pounded us as well... .Horizontally and Vertically !

Come day brake the rain continued, by noon it was sporadic.

Right now at 4:30PM it's all starting again. Monsoon season has arrived and will be with us till around October + or -.

First No# 1 wife is better and will head back to the border early

tomorrow morning.

So, today being Sunday means a bunch of lunatic drivers will be in a hurry to get home. Remember it's pouring rain making for even more complications on an already dangerous road.

That means maintenance time for the sidecar and as you can see I had a more then willing helper, The Worm ! .......;-)~~~~~~

Schedule has changed, morning, Boney Boy goes to the vet.

Afternoon Mr SideCar and I will continue patching the computer.

Tuesday morning it's off to the monkey temple to pick up Pumpkin and take her to the vet.

Vets closed on Wednesday so Thursday The Worm returns.

Friday I hope to get Rocky in to start his injections, that's still up in the air but on the front burner.

Remember that old rule of thumb...............

When you make plans plan to change them ..................

The weather is playing a major factor in what can and can't be done.

But then there's my old proverb..................

Best time to do business is during a hurricane ..................

So there ya go, when the lightning is active the computer and other appliances are turned off.

When the lightning is not active then I am active, simple as that .

Thank You.

Jon&Crew.

