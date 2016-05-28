,, Nurse Nun & Pumpkin ,,

Street Photography, Jungle Style.

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

5:30 AM The Worm is being checked over before

feeding time. She's doing remarkably better after

her snake encounter a few days ago.

Everything was packed the night before so it was a

quick departure around 5:45 AM.

Pulled a hard left into the monkey temple grounds and

guess what ? Mr Leg Man is sweeping the road with

Mama a few feet away .

Big Time Happy Dog ... She chased me all the way to

the nuns place where everybody went bonkers ........

Large bag of stuff the nuns need was left on the porch

while the 10 kilo bag of kibble is stood up on the seat.

Nurse Nun is so excited while holding the kibble bag

for the photo op. That's Pumpkin next to her.

So where are all the other hooligans ? Playing musical

chairs with both my feet while Mama tries her best to

keep them off my feet . Rocky my main man is quietly

trying to pry open one of my cargo pockets looking

for treats . Anna is on the porch barking and Tinker

Bell wants to sit on Mamas head ....;-)~~~

Here's another way to look at it.......................................

Take a little bit of "Kindergarten Cop" and mix it with

a little bit of National Lampoons "Animal House" and

that's pretty close to what we have here in the morning.

Big thanks to all who have sent in donations and another

thanks to those who take the time to leave a message.

The funds generated this month alone is pretty close to

what it really takes to run this operation for 30 days.........

The next 4 weeks are going to be busy cuz only one dog

at a time can be taken into see the vet .

Nun will have to ride along to control them while I control

the scooter/sidecar in this crazy traffic.

Two round trips a day is required, and one r/t is enough

to do ya in. Not complaining just stating the facts mam .;-)

OK, Going on noon thirty and I've yet to have breakfast.

Once again, thank you all for your ongoing support ......

Thank You.

Jon&Crew.

Please help with your donations here.

www.gofundme.com/saving-thai-temple-dogs.

Done