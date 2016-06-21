,, All Hands On Deck ,,

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

Rocky loves to come running as fast as he can

then crash his hard head into my chest.

Mama always tries to block him, big fun 4 all ...;-)

Legs is smart enough now to stay out of their way

knowing she will be run over an squished like a bug.

This is the morning routine before heading down to

the second floor where the slider games begin.

Chasing, sliding, licking, leaping, barking, yelling,

all kinds of crazy stuff .

From there it's on to the first floor where everyone

gets to play musical bowels while gobbling up as

much kibble as they can before racing to the next

bowel and doing it all over again. These are real

silly dogs .........;-)~~~~

Thanks goes out to all who help make a better life

for these unwanted and abandoned pets.

Thank You.

Jon&Crew.

Please help with your donations here.

www.gofundme.com/saving-thai-temple-dogs.

PS: I know the focus was missed on Rocky.

But the hands behind him are in focus .... ;-)

Please,

No Awards, Invites, Large Logos or Copy an Pastes.

