,, Mugged By A Pumpkin ,, ,,

Today didn't go as planned but some progress
was made. No# 1 wife went along but she is real
sick. Head/chest cold, coughing, fever and so on.
She wasn't real happy with her young monkey boy
with no brain for thinking ! Huge down pour as more
monsoon rain continues to pound us . Once we arrived
back home even more rain fell, same same, bad bad ! .. ;-(
The nuns were real happy to see her and have a short
chat. Found out their is now 2000 monkeys here !
Interview is on hold till no# 1 is feeling better .
As for this photo,
No# 1 has my D300/17-55 2.8 in her hands which is way to heavy
for her, but she did fire off a few frames .
Pumpkin decided on her own that she wants my stylish Boonie Hat. Rockies an accomplice to the crime too. Mama's off chasing a very fast naughty monkey around the roof top, Legs is right behind her.
Mr DJ is trying to lick no# 1's toes while she is trying to hold still and shoot this photo.
Total chaos ? Nah , just the same same, no different...... ;-)~~~~~~~~
FYI:
I'm wearing a Think Tank Belt System.
Have had it for years and really like it.
