,, Mugged By A Pumpkin ,, ,,

Today didn't go as planned but some progress

was made. No# 1 wife went along but she is real

sick. Head/chest cold, coughing, fever and so on.

She wasn't real happy with her young monkey boy

with no brain for thinking ! Huge down pour as more

monsoon rain continues to pound us . Once we arrived

back home even more rain fell, same same, bad bad ! .. ;-(

The nuns were real happy to see her and have a short

chat. Found out their is now 2000 monkeys here !

Interview is on hold till no# 1 is feeling better .

As for this photo,

No# 1 has my D300/17-55 2.8 in her hands which is way to heavy

for her, but she did fire off a few frames .

Pumpkin decided on her own that she wants my stylish Boonie Hat. Rockies an accomplice to the crime too. Mama's off chasing a very fast naughty monkey around the roof top, Legs is right behind her.

Mr DJ is trying to lick no# 1's toes while she is trying to hold still and shoot this photo.

Total chaos ? Nah , just the same same, no different...... ;-)~~~~~~~~

FYI:

I'm wearing a Think Tank Belt System.

Have had it for years and really like it.

.

For those who leave your messages and donations, Thank You.

Thank You.

Jon&Crew.

.

Please help with your donations here.

www.facebook.com/LoveThaiDogs?ref=aymt_homepage_panel

www.gofundme.com/saving-thai-temple-dogs.

.

Blind Willie Johnson.

youtu.be/IO8vytUTO1E

.

Done