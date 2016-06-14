,, The Dog Palace Roof ,,

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

Back Story ........................................

The usual routine of Rocky racing up to the roof.

Jumping onto the cement riser, then crashing

into my chest was way laid by Mama.

Mama waited till right before Rocky was about to

jump then she crashed into him forcing a miss by

Rocket Man Rocky. His momentum keep him coming

in from the right and finally he made a touch down

but this time he crashed into my back and not the front.

Things happened so fast I was swinging the camera trying

to follow the action. This photo was taken without the VF

up to my eye, So we will call it a hip shot, a real hip shot .;-)

Tried to get the scooter fixed today but that plan fell through

due to the weather.Went in town an the sky was full of dark

angry clouds, big time dark angry clouds. A bike shop has

the tools I need to fix the problem and it would be fairly easy

and in-expensive to have them do it . But !, while sitting at the

intersection the sky opened up and a monsoon down pour

began !!! At this point the bike shop is only 2 short blocks away.

Streets filled up with running rivers nearly as high as the spark-plug on the scooter. The canvas roof covering me and the sidecar is worthless when the rain is horizontal !

Anyway most of the work at the bike shop is done outside on the sidewalk. This is how it works here. Couple guys holding umbrellas while young motorcycle mechanics toiled away in the downpour. An hour later the down pour had only gotten worse . The one young girl that speaks some english said today is not a good day to have work done, I agreed.

BTY: her grandfather who is even older then me owns the shop.

Very slowly I picked my path for the ride home. Many clogged

and overflowing storm-drains . Rising water in all the streets.

The old orange patched together rain poncho had now split all the way down the back and up the front. I looked like a drowned river rat floating in the rippling current ...;-)~~~

Tomorrow I have an important must attend meeting at immigration. A long long ride to the west, that will take all day.

The new bike will be used for the ride and yes most likely it will be done in a monsoon down pour just like today.

It's still pouring rain, last night it poured rain, tomorrow it will pour rain, the next 10 days it will pour rain. It's monsoon season.

One last thing before I go, I purchased a new rain poncho..;-)

Thank You.

Jon&Crew.

