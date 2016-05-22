 flickr-free-ic3d pan white
,, The Princess ,, | by Jon in Thailand
Back to group
PRO
Jon By: Jon

,, The Princess ,,

.

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

 

Remember The Princess ? And of course you all know Mr Tuff Guy.

 

FYI: a few years ago Mr Tuff Guy wouldn't have anything to do with people. And no way would he let anyone touch him !

 

Well that was then and this is now ............. ;-)

  

Thank You.

Jon&Crew.

.

Please help with your donations here.

 

www.gofundme.com/saving-thai-temple-dogs.

.

 

.

Please No Invites, Awards, Large Logos or Copy an Pastes.

.

 

.

3,021 views
22 faves
6 comments
Taken on May 22, 2016
All rights reserved