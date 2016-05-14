,, Rocky & DJ ,,

.

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

Back Story .........................................

By day brake I was at the nuns place handing

off the medications for Rockies monkey wound.

I made a big mistake this morning by forgetting

the keys that gets me on the other side of the

gate at The Dog Palace. And also opens up the

bingo room ...;-(

Well only one thing to do and that is improvise.

Left the bike outside the courtyard and headed

up to the roof with Rocky, Mama and Legs.

Took 4 or 5 photos then headed back over to the

nuns place with all three dogs in tow .

There we were met by all the dogs who also wanted

to share their enthusiasm with me.

In this photo Rocky is so excited he inches his body

partway into the nuns bungalow while she prepares

every-ones breakfast and his medications.

Soon after I was on the road again heading home, arrived

here by 8:30AM ................. The End ...............

Thank You.

Jon&Crew.

.

.

Please,

.

.

