,, Rocky & DJ ,,

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.
Back Story .........................................
By day brake I was at the nuns place handing
off the medications for Rockies monkey wound.
I made a big mistake this morning by forgetting
the keys that gets me on the other side of the
gate at The Dog Palace. And also opens up the
bingo room ...;-(
Well only one thing to do and that is improvise.
Left the bike outside the courtyard and headed
up to the roof with Rocky, Mama and Legs.
Took 4 or 5 photos then headed back over to the
nuns place with all three dogs in tow .
There we were met by all the dogs who also wanted
to share their enthusiasm with me.
In this photo Rocky is so excited he inches his body
partway into the nuns bungalow while she prepares
every-ones breakfast and his medications.
Soon after I was on the road again heading home, arrived
here by 8:30AM ................. The End ...............
Thank You.
Jon&Crew.
Please,
