,, The Chase ,,

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

Back Story .........................................

A few important things we need to discuss first.

Plan was to take the sidecar and a 20kilo bag of

kibble. That plan was changed at the last minute.

Why you ask ? Simple, it's all about safety, my safety !

As mentioned on more then one occasion Thailand is

rated the second most "Dangerous" roads in the world.

Only surpassed by war torn Libya ! Yesterday while out

gathering stuff for the run today, twice crazy drivers nearly

took me out. I might mention I'm driving the scooter/sidecar

with two big colorful windmills spinning like wild in order for

other drivers to always notice me ! Road construction and the

heat has made many drivers quite irritable causing loss of tempers, bad decisions and many conflicts ! Not Good !

So here's what I came up with for the new plan..........................

The 20 kilo dog food bag was split in half. Took a large plastic

bag and filled it up. Placed all the other stuff in the front basket

and under the seat. Now 10 kilos of dog kibble fits comfortably between my legs on the new bike. Much safer being able to weave in and around the crazy drivers. I'll get back to using the sidecar when the road construction is finished and the high temperature drops. Then the crazy drivers won't be so explosive and out of control.

OK, Now lets talk about this photo .................................................

Many of you have seen photos taken in this area from the past.

It's on the second floor at The Dog Palace , notice the Buddhas all lined up against the back wall.

The floor is tile and lots of fun for the dogs to play slip and slide. Their favorite game is "tag your it" which is always instigated by Mama ... ;-)~~~

Maybe 15-20 minutes is taken up with this activity, then it's time out with everybody flat on the floor .................................

Alright with that said there's one more very important item.

If you have been thinking about donating to this cause now

would be a great time to do it. Cupboards have been bare for

sometime and we sure could use some help.

Thanks goes out in advance to anyone willing to donate...... ;-)

Thank You.

Jon&Crew.

Please help with your donations here.

www.gofundme.com/saving-thai-temple-dogs.

Done