,, Mama, Shadows ,,

As daylight arrived so did I, must be around 6AM.

Mama went bonkers, jumping, leaping, licking an

big story telling . Soon the bingo room was opened

where her fresh breakfast was served.

Next we took off for the roof where the usual loud,

sharp whistle was sent across the swamp. Instantly

I could see Rocket Man Rocky racing down the road

towards The Dog Palace.

Pretty obvious he is feeling much better after the meds

started doing their job. And yes he crashed right into me

without ever even applying the brakes..

Mama jumped Rocky and told him to behave around me.

Second later mother and son are racing and playing the

usual grab ass games that dogs like to play.

9:30AM I headed home and just arrived now, 10:30AM.

Yesterday there was no way possible I could make it to

the monkey temple, absolutely no way ! Burned Out !!!

My friend Mr Side Car and I did do a little work on my

sidecar so the day wasn't a complete washout .

