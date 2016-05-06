,, Crashing, Photo # 1 ,,

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

Arrived at The Dog Palace just after 6AM.

Mama was very excited as she was fed.....

We went up to the roof where a loud shrill

whistle was sent out across the swamp......

Sat on the wall and waited for Mr Rocky.

Mama tried her best to stop him as seen

here in photo No# 1 and photo No# 2......

Rocky was just as determined to see me.

Did have some primate problems while up on

the roof but Mama & Rocky put a stop to that.

Didn't see any of the other dogs as I laid down

in the bingo room and rested until noon.

It was around 1PM when I arrived home.............

Thank You.

Jon&Crew.

