,, Angel Eyes vs Primate ,,

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

Rocky and Mama crashed into my legs at the gate.

Daybreak was yet to arrive. What's that mean ?

That means it's still really really dark out.

Soon we're on our way to the spirit house

picking up Legs The Zoomer on the way.

Played musical steps at the spirit house as usual.

On the way to care for The Hooligans a stop was

made at the nuns in order to see the rest of the

funny dogs that live there. Pumpkin got extra

attention cuz she needs it, she's silly . ;-)

Alright now we'll talk about this photo ...................

DJ and Angel Eyes are escorting me across the

bridge with the Large Nagas on both sides.

Cotton bag with kibble is still hanging from my

left shoulder when this monkey races past and

attempts to grab said cotton bag, bad move !

Angel Eyes instantly takes off in hot pursuit as

the monkey runs up the handrail and eventually

makes it to the roof of this yellow building.

Once the monkey felt safe high above us he starts

screaming primate profanities while throwing sticks

down in his show of defiance .

FYI:

This kind of activity happens all the time, non-stop !

So here's another small slice of life at The Monkey Temple.

Thank You.

Jon&Crew.

Please help with your donations here.

www.gofundme.com/saving-thai-temple-dogs.

Please,

