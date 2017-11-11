,, Boney Boy ,,

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

Boney Boy The Biker Dude, Always Cautious.

He loves to ride in "His" sidecar and see all the

new places and smells. Here we stopped next

to a large body of water where Boney gets out

and stretches his legs.He's a funny guy .... ;-)

Right now Boney's waiting for the rain to subside so

we can take off on a new adventure in his sidecar.

Looks like about 15 minutes and we're gone.

No camera today just having fun and

the rain may come back soon !

Thank You.

Jon&Crew.

