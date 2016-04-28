,, Mama in Attack Mode ! ,,

Left early, arrived at The Dog Palace just after 4AM.

Fed Mama while airing out the bingo room. Turned

on the miniature radio and the old one speed fan...

Light won't arrive for a couple more hours so I laid

down an nodded off while listening to Bob Marley.

Half an hour later Mama's poking my hand, she wants

to go out, no big deal, I let her out then nodded off again.

As daybreak made it's presents known one eye opened

and witnessed a small gathering of quadrupeds just on the

other-side of the screen door. Mama, Rocky and Legs were

all lined up like bowling pins patiently waiting for me to get up

and come out and play, which I did ...... ;-)

Lots of aggressive primates taking pot shots at us while coming

and going to the roof. IMO: They figured in my absence they could take over with ease. What they didn't figure on was my return. Now I'm Back and Mama is ready to do battle ! ............. ;-)

Delivered a 10 kilo bag of dog kibble to the nuns along with special medicine for Little Pumpkin.

All monkey temple dogs were given their monthly medications.........

No# 1 wife has been home for the last few days taking care of her young monkey boy with no brain for thinking.

Tomorrow she will board a bus and go back out to the border with Cambodia and start work again. Her sister and husband are here now to watch over the young monkey boy.

It was noon when I came putting down the driveway. No# 1 was waiting as was The Worm, Boney Boy and Mr WeeNee.

While dismounting the scooter a dozen questions had already been asked.

"You look tired, there's no color in your face and your lips are dry ?

"Hold on, Hold on" I said, "How can you tell these things when there's still a dust mask covering my face ?"

"Because I'm a Buddhist with special power, plus I'm your wife and I know these things ".

"OK you win, but so far I'm not singing love songs from a shallow grave" . No# 1 stepped back and gave me that all knowing look !

With that I took a long slow bow. The Worm jumped up and licked the top of my head while Boney Boy poked my butt.

Mr WeeNee came charging and crashed into The Worm and Boney Boy. We all took off in different directions laughing like a bunch of school kids at recess time ....... ;-)~~~

If my energy level is up tomorrow a trip to medicate Mr Tri-Pod will take place . If not it will happen the next day or soon after..........

