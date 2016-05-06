,, Crashing, Photo No# 2 ,,

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

Photo No# 2 of 2.

Mama & Rocky colliding in mid-air as mother

attempts to keep son from reaching Mr Jon.

He did make it and as usual shoved his head

into my chest while I growled and rubbed his

body real good. Rocky loves doing that .... ;-)~

Thank You.

Jon&Crew.

Please help with your donations here.

www.gofundme.com/saving-thai-temple-dogs.

Please,

No Awards, Invites. Large Logos or Copy an Pastes.

