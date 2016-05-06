,, Crashing, Photo No# 2 ,,
Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.
Photo No# 2 of 2.
Mama & Rocky colliding in mid-air as mother
attempts to keep son from reaching Mr Jon.
He did make it and as usual shoved his head
into my chest while I growled and rubbed his
body real good. Rocky loves doing that .... ;-)~
Thank You.
Jon&Crew.
Please help with your donations here.
www.gofundme.com/saving-thai-temple-dogs.
