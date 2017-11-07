,, Rockys Not Happy ! ,,

.

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

Alright we'll skip leaving early an arriving

just before daybreak at The Dog Palace.

After The 3 Stooges and I went to The Spirit House

and had our daily adventure I walked over by the

cave and took care of The Hooligans, all is well ..;-)

So now I'm just wandering back with Mama, Rocky

and The Zoomer when a commotion off to the left

caught my attention. Sounded like some kind of

civil unrest or maybe an insurrection, tumultuous

agitation and noisy disturbance 2 the max !

Well, as you can see it's the two resident pigs and

they were really upset with each other over who

got to stand by the tree and rub their hairy back.

Didn't take long and the encounter was being

documented for your viewing pleasure.

Snorting, Huffing, Puffing an General Moodiness !

Now Mr Rocky wasn't going for this activity at all !

The second the pigs moved towards me he quickly

blocked their path and let out a Ferocious Bark !

Don't think the pigs paid him any mind but that didn't

stop Rocky from protecting the photo man .

At that point I moved on with Mama,Zoomer an Rocky

following close behind.

There ya go another small slice of life with the jungle dogs.

Thank You.

Jon&Crew.

.

