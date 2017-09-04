,, Rocky's Talkin ,,

The real story here is all about Mama.

Her monkey wound is doing real good.

Tomorrow, October 26 is when she was

to see the dog doctor.

That has been changed and here's why.

First lets backup a bit and put this story in

to proper perspective for you.

Tomorrow The King of Thailand, Rama 9 is

to be cremated as is the Buddhist tradition.

Basically all of Thailand will be closed allowing

everyone to go to the many designated temples

set up to show proper respect for this special man.

Dignitaries representing countries from all over the

world are waiting in Bangkok for this event to start.

So now lets get back to Mama and her monkey wound.

Knowing there was a hiccup in my plans the next best

thing was what ? Go to plan B of course, call the nuns .

No# 1 is translating my instructions to the nuns then in-turn

translating what they are saying back to me and so on.

They were told to gently cut off all bandages and then

tell me what Mamas very first reaction is . They did that

and said Mama was happy she spun around in a circle.

Perfect, when she spun around did she place weight on

her left back leg ? Yes and Yes she did this many times.

They also reported the wounds on her leg are much smaller

and have dried up a lot. So I asked if they still saw any pink

color in the wounds. They replied yes but not big like before.

They were instructed to apply the special antibiotic cream

many times day an night and I will be there Friday for her.

IMHO, Mama is on solid ground now and has recovered

to a score of 8+ out of a score of 10.

Why only 8+ you ask ? Because I'm not there to do a hands

on study of said wounds. Friday the dog doctor will make

the final score which should be a good one ...... ;-)

Now back to tomorrow. One of the special temples is here

in our town. There will be 10's and 10's and 10's of thousands of people coming to pay final respects to the late King Rama 9.

Our family will be there early waiting in line to show our respects.This will be happening all over Thailand.

This is very important, more important then I could ever say

in just a few words. This man was special, very very special !

Thank You.

Jon&Crew.

