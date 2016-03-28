,, Hooligans, Roof ,,

.

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

Photo No# 2 of 2.

Back Story .........................................

5:20AM when I pulled into The Dog Palace driveway.

Rocky and Mama were quick to greet me at the gate.

Both received breakfast and a special treat .................

Today all dogs under my care start their monthly meds.

Heart worm, mange, tics, fleas and intestinal parasites.

This happens every month just like clock work and every

dog/med is recorded in a journal. Dog Supplies: medicated shampoo, toenail clippers, hair brushes and kibble were left

with the nuns.

As you can see in this photo Mama is being chased by a

bunch of Hooligans.

She's very clever at getting everybody to participate in her

game of catch me if you can. And they do, then it all starts

again. Notice how many dogs now play on the roof ? ... ;-)~

Tomorrow more dogs at The Tri-Pod Temple will receive the

same meds and generous portions of quality food ..................

.

Thank You.

Jon&Crew.

.

Please help with your donations here.

www.gofundme.com/saving-thai-temple-dogs.

.

.

Please,

No Awards, Invites, Large Logos or Copy an Pastes.

.

.

Done