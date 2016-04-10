,, MIA ,,

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

MIA is much better then DOA ......

I'm a little foggy on all the details but this will be a short version of the current events, past, present and future.

First off all the dogs are being cared for by the nuns and one monk. Same goes for the dogs at The Tri-Pod Temple.

In this photo Rocky is in the door way, Legs and Pumpkin are down below messing around. Mama is at my side.

This last week I've been in an out of the local government hospital. This is a place where horror stories are made !!!

A lung infection has stopped my ability to breath and the gov hospital was only making matters worse.

Emergency signal was sent out and by 5AM a couple days ago no# 1 wife helped get me to a real hospital.

As I came crashing through the ER doors the medical staff rushed me straight to ICU and started plugging in a bunch of tubes and wires.

No# 1 says, " I can't remember how many times I've carried you into an ER with only minutes to spare", I just smiled, we made it ... ;-)

Anyway things started improving rather fast. Real Doctors at the real hospital said if I stayed at the gov hospital any longer things would not have ended well at all ! Gov hospitals in a 3rd world country are iffy at best !

Now here's a tricky part, Doctors wanted to keep me in the ICU for a couple more days, I've already been in here 2 days. I told them my visa is no longer valid as of Monday. I have to go. So we made a deal. They packed me up with a bunch of extra meds for the trip to Laos.

Upon my return I will come back in for more follow up tests, we shook hands, it's a done deal.

Catch y'all on the rebound.... ;-)

Thank You.

Jon&Crew.

