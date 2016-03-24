,, 12 Foot Python ,,

.

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

Wildlife Photography, Jungle.

Photo No# 2 of 2.

Back Story ..........................................

Left home at 4:15AM, arrived at 5:15AM.

Rocky and Mama greeted me at the gate.

Food was laid out, both dogs had breakfast.

Daylight is an hour away so Mama and I both

took a short nap. Rocky ran home to the nuns.

At first light we gathered up the food bags plus the camera then left to feed The Leroy Crew.

While going across the cement walking bridge Rocky and his gang of hooligans met us, so that took a few more minutes.

Each one of them demanded their quota of attention, big fun.....;-)

Now the excitement starts.....................................................................

Usually when I arrive at The Leroy Crews turf Tuff Guy is first to jump up on the rock wall and receive his morning meal.

Honey and new puppy run over next to the head monk and wait their turn............... Not Today ! ...............

Tuff Guy saw me alright but his nose was in the air, air scenting.

He smelled something that had his full undivided attention.

Like a rocket Tuff Guy took off for a cement pipe on the edge of the swamp. This is maybe 50 feet away, possibly 60 feet.

Monkeys are going ballistic, screaming, yelling, absolute panic. They all ran up into the trees and onto the nearby roofs.

Sure enough TG had scented a large python coming out of the swamp and into a drain pipe. The Thais quickly started a fire on the other end of the pipe to keep the snake from entering a building used as the temple kitchen, not good !!!

In short order the snake was yard-ed out of the pipe with a strong bamboo stick . Lots of fighting with the snake striking at anything within reach, that included me ! Well, Mostly Me !

.......... Please Don't Try This at Home ..........

Ok, in this photo that's my left hand ah-hold of the snakes tail while walking backwards at a fast clip. Keeping the snakes head as far away from me as possible was the whole idea ! Snake kept striking at the puppy who kept barking at the snake. Monkeys are all screaming in their own state of panic !

Dogs are all barking in a frenzy as the head monk and a few workers are talking real fast about the crazy photo man .. ;-)~

.

Now I'll answer your first question so you don't have to ask it.

Snake was put into a real large rice sack and transported off temple grounds by a local farmer.

Thanks for dropping by and leaving your comments.

Greatly Appreciated.............................................................

Thank You.

Jon&Crew.

.

Please help with your donations here.

www.facebook.com/LoveThaiDogs?ref=aymt_homepage_panel

www.gofundme.com/saving-thai-temple-dogs.

.

.

Done