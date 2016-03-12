,, Mama & Little Pumpkin ,,

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

5:30AM, air was thick and warm with a slight tropical breeze.

Arrived just after first light, Mama was waiting on the rock wall.

Did all the same same before heading up to the roof where

a loud shrill whistle was sent out across the swamp.

Soon Rocky comes charging up the stairs with Little Pumpkin in tow. She was really trying her best to keep up.

All three dogs crashed, raced, leaped, and had big time fun.... ;-)~

An hour later on the other side of The Dog Palace Mama wants to continue the games.

Mama is poised for an attack from above. Little Pumpkin is unsure what to do but her excitement propelled her onward.

When LP reached the landing Mama jumps on her head, licks LP's face and ears then the 3 of us went through the door.

Sky is full of angry dark clouds, rain is starting then stopping.

Around Noon o"clock I split for home. Within minutes I was soaked. Imagine stepping off the end of a dock into a lake.

That's how soaked I'm talking about ! Camera gear is dry as a bone.

