,, Legs, Roof ,,

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

Photo No# 1 of 2.

So just who is Legs you ask ?

Legs is Pumpkin and DJ's sister.

Runt of the litter and always scared.

Well, over time she figured out that she was a fast runner.

Never walks, always runs full steam ahead so nothing can

frighten her like in the past. Mama puts up with her too... ;-)

Next photo, No# 2, has the most recent Back Story .

Thank You.

Jon&Crew.

Please help with your donations here.

www.gofundme.com/saving-thai-temple-dogs

Please,

