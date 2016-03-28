 new icn messageflickr-free-ic3d pan white
,, Legs, Roof ,, | by Jon in Thailand
Back to group
PRO
Jon By: Jon

,, Legs, Roof ,,

.

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

 

Photo No# 1 of 2.

 

So just who is Legs you ask ?

 

Legs is Pumpkin and DJ's sister.

Runt of the litter and always scared.

 

Well, over time she figured out that she was a fast runner.

Never walks, always runs full steam ahead so nothing can

frighten her like in the past. Mama puts up with her too... ;-)

 

Next photo, No# 2, has the most recent Back Story .

 

Thank You.

Jon&Crew.

.

Please help with your donations here.

www.gofundme.com/saving-thai-temple-dogs

.

 

Please,

No Awards, Invites, Large Logos or Copy an Pastes.

.

 

.

.

2,350 views
13 faves
7 comments
Taken on March 28, 2016
All rights reserved