,, Legs, Roof ,,

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.
So just who is Legs you ask ?
Legs is Pumpkin and DJ's sister.
Runt of the litter and always scared.
Well, over time she figured out that she was a fast runner.
Never walks, always runs full steam ahead so nothing can
frighten her like in the past. Mama puts up with her too... ;-)
Next photo, No# 2, has the most recent Back Story .
Taken on March 28, 2016