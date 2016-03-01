,, Puppy, Chicken, Monkeys ,,

.

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

Back Story .........................................

Ride out to the monkey temple was easy enough.............

It was also quite early, left at 3:30AM, arrived at 4:30AM.

Downshifting then hanging a hard turn onto the temple grounds and guess what ? Mr Leg Man is in the center of the road being all busy with his broom again. Strange ? Not really, this is his job and he can do it when ever he wants. When it's dark it's cool, when it's light out it's Hot ! And one more thing, Mama and Rocky were both right beside Mr Leg Man. He is their friend, he is also my friend .. ;-)

The last few days there has been no power to The Dog Palace.

Made sure there was a flashlight in the camera bag before leaving.

And sure enough there was still no power at The Dog Palace.

This means I have no fan in the bingo room which is a problem when trying to take a nap. Fed Mama and laid down figuring in a couple of hours it will be light out and we'll get busy with all the usual chores around here, which we did.

Also notice the fresh paint job on the cement Buddha stands.

Paint was left over from the paint job on The Dog Palace.........

Circled around The Dog Palace until I found where the electrical problem was. Knowing Mr Leg Man couldn't talk to anyone about this and all the monks are upcountry on some Buddha thing that leaves me to fix it ! So a photo was taken of the bare live wires hanging head high near a leaking water pipe !!! In other words your standing on an elevated damp cement walkway with LIVE BARE Wires dangling at head height.

These wires are coming straight off the transformer across the swamp, super big time not good ! The water problem will be addressed by me once the electrical problem is addressed by someone else ! After the photo was taken it was shown to the head monk while using hand gestures and animating being shocked till your dead. A few tourists witnessed a white man laying on the ground shaking and making funny chocking noises while a few Thais were laughing their heads off. Needless to say the tourists kept their distance from me while casting sideways glances in their retreat. Who says getting old can't be a bunch of fun ? .......... ...;-)~~~

Took a new adventure with the nuns and a bunch of dogs across a very narrow walking bridge. You've seen the house surrounded by bright green swamp posted sometime back.

Tomorrow I'll get a photo an short story posted ..........................

Thanks for taking a minute to let your mind wander into my world.

Thank You.

Jon&Crew.

.

Done