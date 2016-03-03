,, Snack Time ,,

.

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

Rocky being Mr Cool Dude as primates prance

around him.

Buildings on the left of road is where the nuns live.

Water on the right is swamp, feet belong to me .

I haven't stopped caring for the dogs, just been a bit

busy in between hospital/doctor visits for cracked ribs.

Remember about 10 days ago when at the cave and

I had twisted my ankle ? Well I also fell and nailed the

ribs on the left side.Guys are real slow at admitting they

need to see a doctor unless blood is squirting from open

lacerations. Or broken bones are sticking through skin !

In fact in one hour I'm heading back to see the doctor.

FYI: All my rabies shots are now up to date leaving the

very last booster shot for August 2016.

Tomorrow morning I'll feed Mama and all the hooligans

at the monkey temple then continue on to see no# 1 wife

out by the Cambodian border.

Upon my return all of your comments will be addressed.

Thank You.

Jon&Crew.

.

Please help with your donations here.

www.gofundme.com/saving-thai-temple-dogs.

.

.

Done