,, New Adventure, Cave ! ,,

.

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

Back Story .........................................

See the large dark opening to the upper right of Mamas head ?

That's a cave, starts out large and real soon turns into a very

small hands and knees tunnel ! Then back into a very large

cave with real small tunnels leading off in many directions.

And Yes, that's exactly where we're going, did you think for

one minute we weren't ? ..................... .... ;-)~~~~~

.

Once again this could and most likely will turn into a long post.

If ya want to bail out now, no harm no foul .

Alright with all that being said last night around 11PM-12 Midnight there was two plans put into place.

Plan A was a run in a westerly direction to the immigration office, has to be done.

Now Monday was a holiday of some sort for the banks, schools and all gov offices. This means everybody will be packed into the immigration office on Tuesday !

Double checking the passport said Wednesday will also work.

Plan B is to take off in an easterly direction for The Dog Palace and care for all the dogs.

Everything needed to do either plan is packed and ready for a quick takeoff in the morning, and quick it was !

The deal I made with myself was this ......................

If my eyes open and it's real early we go for the monkey temple. If the time is around 5:30-6AM it's a run to immigration.

Eyes opened, clock said 2:12 AM, by 2:22AM Mr WeeNee, The Worm and The Bony Boy were fed. Scooter was packed, teeth had been properly brushed and I was heading in an easterly direction. Told ya I was prepared for a quick takeoff .. ;-)

Very little drama on the road out , only one mini van had crashed into a tree. How did he do that you ask ? Simple ....................

Fell asleep at the wheel and just drove off the side of the road.

Happens on a daily schedule here in Thailand !

All stop lights are blinking yellow before 6AM so I'm winging it.

Had to make a pit stop for fuel, being the only customer at the gas station made for an under 5 minute stop. 3.5 liters of petrol doesn't take long to put in a scooter and I had the exact amount of funds, no change needed.

Left foot is finding lower gears as a hard turn is negotiated into the monkey temple. First thing I see is Mr Leg Man standing in the center of the road sweeping leaves .

It's pitch black out ? Mr Leg Man is my friend, also Mamas friend. If he wants to sweep the road in the middle of the night it's OK with me .

As the new gate at The Dog Palace was being unlocked Mama makes an excited appearance, she's real happy but surprised at the early time. Opened the bingo room and laid out Mamas breakfast. Exact time according to my cell phone was ... 3:33AM ...

Fifteen minutes later I was laying on the wooden bed with a one speed fan blowing a soft breeze across my body. Incense smoke drifted through the air, meditation music cast it's spell, Mama laid down on the small rug next to the bed frame .

Life is good.

Around 7AM we left the bingo room with dog food bags stuffed inside my shirt and cargo pockets. Destination, The Leroy Crews Turf.

Honey, Tuff Guy and only one new puppy that has taken up residence there were cared for. Where did the other new puppy go that had also taken up residence at The Leroy Crews Turf ?

IMO, I think she was given to a local family, this is good.

OK, Now lets talk about this photo and the story behind it.

FYI, next photo was taken inside the cave, just so ya know.

First, I played a game with myself before heading out on this mini adventure. I'll get back to that in a moment.

Left The Leroy Crews Turf and was picked up by a herd of hollering hooligans at the cement walking bridge.

Bunch of fat wiggling puppies, Mama, Rocky, Tinker Bell, Little Stubby and a troupe of marauding monkeys disguised as quadrupedal primates .

After being physically abused by all the K9's and a single attempt by one jealous primate the momentum was directed towards the base of the monkey mountain.

At the base of the steep, uneven, cement steps leading up to our next adventure I played the self imposed game...................

I drank half of the water that was packed in my blue cotton bag which is usually worn bandoleer style across my chest.

Before you ask I'll answer your question now.

Body needed hydrating right now, important !

Wherever I am when the other half is gone

I must turn around and return to safety !

This way I kept a short leash on myself...... ;-)

Mama was out on point, Rocky is on the scoop as the 3 of us move in an upward motion. If you are consciously cautious and watch where you set each step it's doable. One slip is one slip-up to many ! Going up you can grab vines and roots as long as there's no "Doom on You" surprises waiting for your blood and soft flesh. When we reached what I call the point where a decision has to be made I made one. We went right.

Why ? Never been that way before ?

Figured if I kept the options to only 2,

even I could figure it out with a 50/50

chance of success ..... Game On ... ;-)

Now to answer your other question..

Didn't know there was a cave up here but it defiantly didn't surprise me. This place is full of caves carved out by powerful water currents of past.

Found two broken cement benches at the entrance . 10 meters deeper into the cave it narrowed down to a hands and knees walk in the park, not !

At times my shoulders are scrapping the sides and top of the passage.

OH !, Before we go any further I must mention, there is No Light ! Didn't even have a BIC to Flick.

And ! What likes to hang out in tropical caves ? ... SNAKES ! ..

Just wanted y'all to get a good feel for the place as we crawl into the unknown abyss.

A faint golden ray of light could barely be made out some distance ahead. That was my target, get there cuz there's noway to turn around where I'm at now.

Next photo shows what I discovered. Large chamber with more small tunnels leading off in many directions.

How the monks ever got the two Buddhas in there is a mystery.

There's a Lying Down Buddha off to the left but you can only see the feet.

Couple things to discuss before this story is wrapped up.

Another adventure to this cave is coming soon and with all the proper tools to do the job right, This time was only a recon.

Also, going down these steps is more dangerous then going up !

One last thing, Thank You All Very Much .......... ;-)

Jon&Crew.

.

.

.

