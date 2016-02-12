,, Mama, Roof ,,

5:30AM and chicken hearts are being cooked up on the gas stove. The Worm and Mr Boney Boy are keeping a close eye on the progress. Two wet pink tongues are licking their anticipating lips.

Mr WeeNee the Pig Man is still in bed dreaming about dog stuff.

Allotted bags have been placed in a row on the counter behind me.

This routine is repeated so many times a month I can do it with my eyes closed.

With in a half an hour the scooter will be on it's way down the road wrapped, packed and strapped with food and gear.

No drama on the way out to The Dog Palace, went real smooth.

Less then a minute of my arrival Mama was at my side telling me her stories. Bingo room was opened and she is fed .... ;-)

The bamboo stick used as a cane a couple days ago is now in my hand and we are taking our time heading up to the roof.

First thing is to send a loud shrill whistle out across the swamp towards The Nuns Place.

I just sat down and waited for Rocket Man Rocky to show up.

Next photo shows Rocky full of unbridled enthusiasm .............

Rocky and Mama do the same same crashing, leaping, racing,

and absolute hooliganism for some time.

Worked my way back down the many sets of cement stairs towards the bingo room. Took a short brake, gathered the dog food bags, double checked the camera and took off .

Once outside the gate at The Dog Palace Mama, Rocky, Tinker Bell, Little Stubby and a bunch of fat wiggly puppies insisted on walking with me. It was total insanity as the fat wiggly puppies were trying to get into my cargo pockets. TB wanted me to carry her, Mama was running around like a mother hen attempting to keep some kind of social order. Rocky is doing big circles around the group as fast as he can go.

On the East end of the cement walking bridge the fat wiggly puppies tried to chase some monkeys and a bird to no avail.

Not long after all the dogs were laying down watching as I wander into The Leroy Crews Turf.

Honey, Tuff Guy and two puppies that live on The Leroy Turf met me at the rock wall.

TG was fed his rations first then the other three lined up for their breakfast.

All of Mamas Crew are still waiting and watching the action.

Next stop is The Nuns Place. And yes Mamas Crew is with me when we arrive, all of them.

30 minutes later Mama and I are back in the bingo room for a quick brake.

9:30AM, packed the scooter again and left in an Easterly direction towards the Cambodian border.

No# 1 wife was excited to see Mr young monkey boy with no brain 4 thinking.

She went right into "nurse mode' and removed the gauze bandages.

After showering and putting on clean clothes no# 1 applied new gauze dressings. She commented that I was lucky the dogs didn't get to my throat ! I completely agreed on that !

It was getting late and I had a real long drive ahead of me.

I'll see no# 1 again in a couple of weeks, something we both look forward to ........ ;-)

Before I forget,

When I logged on there was a flickr mail waiting.

It said that I was Banned from The High Quality Dog Photos Group.

This seemed a bit puzzling so I looked the group up and read the rules.......... Said there are "no rules" ........... This is weird ! ?

Anyway this is no big deal, I have a lot more important stuff to deal with right now.

