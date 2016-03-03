,, Rocky, Roof ,,

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

Back Story .........................................

Daylight had just cast it's magical spell when I arrived

at The Dog Palace. Mama was waiting on the rock wall

and beat me to the gate. She was really full of excitement.

As fast as her breakfast was laid out she inhaled it and wanted

to go up on the roof. From the roof I sent out a loud shrill whistle across the swamp. Rocky was quick to respond. From the nuns he ran full speed down the road, across the cement walking bridge, through the south end of The DMZ, in the gate and all the way up three sets of cement stairs. He never even slowed down when he crashed into Mama then into me.

From that point on it was Mama chasing Rocky then Rocky chasing Mama. Back an forth, flying, crashing, leaping, jumping.

Later on Mama did this same same with the puppies and even the monkeys. She was really wound up today, actually they all were.

Must have been 6AM when I arrived and 12 noon when I left.

Thank You.

Jon&Crew.

