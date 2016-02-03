,, Rocky on Roof ,,

Left early for The Dog Palace, nothing new about that.......

Plan for the day is to continue on towards the Cambodian

border after taking care of all the dogs here.

By noon no# 1 wife was preparing lunch for me. After spending

a couple hours with her I headed back home with a full belly.

OK, now we can talk about this photo and all the adventure

surrounding it.

Mama met me as I pulled into The Dog Palace. Did the usual hello routine, wiggling, licking, yahooing, story telling and so on.

Opened the bingo room and laid out Mamas special breakfast.

Sorted the many bags of dog food into their proper order for when we take off to feed the others.

But first a trip to the roof so I can send out a whistle across the swamp and let Rocky and his crew know I'm here .

As Mama and I are working our way up the stairs towards the roof guess who shows up before any signal is sent.

That's right, Mr Rocky comes flying past both of us and he is full of excitement.

Racing, crashing, jumping, pocking, yelling, absolute hooliganism on both Rocky and Mamas part........... ;-)~

Wondering about the bamboo aren't you ?

We'll get to that soon enough ......................

While Rocky and Mama are going nuts a monkeys head pops up to see what all the excitements about. .. Wrong move on his part !

Mama zeros right in on the monkey and scares him so badly it jumps all the way down into the swamp, Splat ...;-0~~

By now Rocky is in on the game too. Like "Whack a Mole" only in this case it's many monkeys...

The bamboo is actually used for scaffolding here . Not only by the painters but for general construction use too.

It's probably 60+ feet down to grade which is the swamp.

Next photo shows the painters applying the purple paint to The Dog Palace. But, they are standing on another side of the building where a walkway is used.

Have no idea when the painting will be finished. This is a huge job and my guess as of right now they are only 20% done.

Cool part is it has actually started and they keep at it every day.

So there ya go, a small slice of life at The Dog Palace .......... ;-)~~

Thank You.

Jon&Crew.

