,, Long Story ,,

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

As the title implies this may get long winded, so if ya want ta bail out now, no harm no foul ......... ;-)

Sometime after 11PM I was in bed, everything had been prepared for the mornings run out to The Dog Palace.

Might have even been closer to mid-night but it doesn't matter.

"Why doesn't it matter" you ask ?

Simple, I kept telling myself "you'll get there when ya get there ".

My eyes snapped open as if they were on full alert. Glanced out the sliding glass door into the black abyss. Nothing was moving or making any kind of sound. All three dogs are sound asleep which tells me my brain is playing games.

Flipped on the light and the clock read 4:20 AM ......;-0

Hate it when this happens but it happened so now the trick is going back to sleep !

Drifted off thinking about the new puppies over at The Nuns Place. Last I remember they were stuck on the side of a steep incline deep in the jungle.

Next thing my eyes are wide open once again and it's still dark out, ggggggggeeerrrrrrr !

Clock said 5:35AM. I gave in, got up and started doing the drill. I'm not going to lay around any longer .

Double checked all the gear then proceeded to pack the bike for the trip to the monkey temple.

Heated a pan full of chopped chicken hearts and rice for 3 hungry dogs that were standing close by with their tails ah wagging. A special bag full of kibble was strapped into the front basket along with color coded bags marked for certain dogs.

6:15AM and a sliver of light crests the distant horizon, bike is started and I'm gone.

Heading in an easterly direction towards Cambodia and about 6 clicks from home there was some drama on the road.

Remember Thailand is rated the second most deadly roads in the world. Only to be surpassed by war torn Libya.

Anyway without going into to much detail the bike never touched the ground, not a single scratch, still just like new.

My foot has a bit of a ding but that's why I carry duct tape .

Mini Van is missing a side mirror and had the scare of their lives.

7:05AM and the bike is down shifting while coasting through the new gate at The Dog Palace. Mama arrives within a minute. She zeros in on the left foot and started cleaning like a frantic mother .

Short time later the bingo room is opened and her meal is laid out . All the stuff that was packed on the bike is placed on the table in an orderly fashion.Thumb drive is plugged into the miniature radio , one speed fan is started and life is good .. ;-)

This next part needs to be shared with you at this point before I forget.

For the last week there has been a crew of 4 men and 1 woman painting The Dog Palace. Let me rephrase that.

They are whitewashing The Dog Palace and living hear at the same time. Mamas not happy about their presence but she's dealing with it in her own way. You'll be kept abreast of their progress .

Anyway Mama eats her breakfast and we take off with my cargo pockets full of kibble in individual bags. Plus there's other bags of food in my left hand, camera in the right hand.

Still with me ?

I head straight for The Leroy Crews Turf to take care of all those guys, which was done.

Now here comes the strange part of this story.......................

I head back to the cement walking bridge where Mama, Rocky,TB, LS and a bunch of fat puppies usually wait my arrival.

As the approach is in progress Rocky, TB, LS and a bunch of fat puppies take off across the road that goes to the nuns and straight into the deep thick triple canopy jungle !

Now this isn't just jungle but jungle going straight up the side of the mountain.

Mama sits and waits on the cement walking bridge while I'm in hot pursuit of the fat puppies that are now making a big fuss over something. Rocky and Tinker Bell darted past as I'm using vines and limbs to pull myself higher up the side of this straight up incline.

As the scene where all the excitement was taking place came into view I flashed right back to 4:20AM and what I was dreaming about. "puppies in the jungle stuck on the side of monkey mountain". Little bit of Twilight Zone happening .. ;-)~

So here we are, bunch of wiggly fat puppies stuck on an outcropping, in the jungle, on the side of monkey mountain.

Camera is in the blue cotton bag that is often worn bandier style. Cameras in the bag alright but it's across my back and my hands are both being used to hold onto vines while continuing up. Over time the puppies, along with Rocky and his crew all made it to another abandoned, decaying building where we regrouped. This took awhile !

From there we took off following a narrow monkey trail along an edge then continued up an old set of washed out cement stairs .

Humidity by now must be in the triple digits and yes Mr Murphy made sure I wasn't carrying any water !

OK, Lets talk about this photo for a minute..........................

Look back down behind Rockys tail and you see the set of washed out cement stairs we have come up. If they were wet it would be slip and slide. Even dry it is a parlous climb at best !

Off to the right is a bridge that leads you to a sitting Buddha statue that is visible in the next photo.

Off to the left is another set of stairs that are more like a ladder then steps. The treads are just wide enough to place your foot sideways while the risers vary in height from 10 inches to maybe 14 inches. All the time you must hang on to a wobbly railing for balance.

I of course went for the challenge on the left and from there produced the next photo.

The dogs continued past where I was sitting when shooting the photo of Rocky which was of no concern cuz they eventually will have to come back down this way.

After shooting photo no# 2 I descended back to this same spot and sent out a loud shrill whistle. Did it a couple of times before Rocky showed up, Puppies were on their way.

Took our time and found a better way to the bottom where as expected Mama was waiting on The Cement Walking Bridge .. ;-)

In short order Mama and I were back in the bingo room where a lot of water was consumed.

And yes, both of us laid down for a much needed rest.............

Did some thinking and it looks like this will happen again only under much more controlled conditions.

Dogs had big fun, I didn't, but that doesn't mean we will be avoiding this place. Next trip will be started at a different entry point to the jungle. There's a map in my mind as to how this will take place. And for certain water will be on board ......... ;-)

If you read the story to the end I thank you 4 that.

If you take the time to leave a comment, thank you again.

Thank You.

Jon&Crew.

