,, Sacrificial Lamb ,,

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

No animals or humans were injured during

the making of this photo ..................... ;-)~~~

This is a daily occurrence, same same and

here's how it goes down.

First notice how clean the area is. Mr Leg Man

had just finished sweeping and gathering all

the garbage left by monkeys and tourists.

Alright, when the 3 stooges and I leave the

spirit house we turn onto this road which gives

us a straight 300 meter shot all the way to where

The Hooligans can see us coming and they start

going wild. Barking and dancing about in anticipation.

They know the drill. Cotton bag draped across my chest

is full of their breakfast, and other delightful goodies ..... ;-)

As we approach Rocky takes point, Mamas on his flank and

Legs the Zoomer stays very close to me while down in a cat

like position slowly crawling as if to pounce on a big mouse.

DJ is always first to come out as seen here. He immediately

goes into a very submissive position in front of Rocky who just

like his father never says a word. Rocky will take up a dominate

position standing over DJ for about 5 minutes, DJ never moves.

I walk right past this drama collecting the remaining dogs

and head for the cave where they receive their breakfast.

A portion of the food is saved for DJ who in time shows up

and is quickly fed.When DJ arrives I turn and look behind me

and as always Mama, Rocky and The Zoomer are laying in a

row where the dog drama took place.

Same Same Never Change...;-)

One more thing needs to be added. When I'm walking to the

cave all The Hooligans dance and prance while upright on

their back legs, I've tried to take a photo of this but they always

seem to be blurry with extremely poor composition.

Maybe some day no# 1 can help out and document this action.

So there ya go, another small slice of life at The Monkey Temple.

Which brings up another question, where's the monkeys?

They aren't stupid and keep a lot of distance from the dogs

when this greeting takes place. It's very loud and to them

is quite intimidating.Male testosterone is heavy in the air !

But there's always an exception to every rule ................... ;-)~

Thank You.

Jon&Crew.

Please,

