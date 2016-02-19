,, Mama Chasing Rocky ,,

Now the tail has turned as Mama chases Rocky.

One minute Rocky is chasing Mama and a second

later Mama is in hot pursuit of her one young son.

What usually happens is they both end up crashing

into me while trying to apply the brakes ................... ;-)

Thank You.

Jon&Crew.

