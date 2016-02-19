 flickr-free-ic3d pan white
,, Mama Chasing Rocky ,, | by Jon in Thailand
By: Jon

,, Mama Chasing Rocky ,,

.

Now the tail has turned as Mama chases Rocky.

One minute Rocky is chasing Mama and a second

later Mama is in hot pursuit of her one young son.

 

What usually happens is they both end up crashing

into me while trying to apply the brakes ................... ;-)

 

.

 

Thank You.

Jon&Crew.

.

Please help with your donations here.

www.gofundme.com/saving-thai-temple-dogs.

.

 

.

.

Taken on February 19, 2016
