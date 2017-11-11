,, Leader of The Pack ,,

.

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

Photo No# 2 of 2.

Boney Boy The Biker Dude is telling me

to hurry up.

Back tire was stuck in a rather deep hole.

Jumped off the bike, twisted the wick

while pushing with my hip.

Once free from the hole the camera

came out and this photo was taken.......;-)

The Shangri Las Leader Of The Pack.

youtu.be/37UTpnPTvIk

Thank You.

Jon&Crew.

