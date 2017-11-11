,, Leader of The Pack ,,
.
Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.
Photo No# 2 of 2.
Boney Boy The Biker Dude is telling me
to hurry up.
Back tire was stuck in a rather deep hole.
Jumped off the bike, twisted the wick
while pushing with my hip.
Once free from the hole the camera
came out and this photo was taken.......;-)
The Shangri Las Leader Of The Pack.
Thank You.
Jon&Crew.
Please help with your donations here.
www.gofundme.com/saving-thai-temple-dogs.
Please,
No Awards, Invites, Large Logos or Copy an Pastes.
.
Taken on November 11, 2017