,, Mr DJ, Happy Dog ,,

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

Back Story ..........................................

Daybreak had just peeked over the horizon

as I pulled into The Dog Palace driveway.

The ride out was dark, dry and uneventful.

My legs were clamped tight around a 10

kilo bag of kibble resting between them.

The extra weight kept the center of gravity

low making negotiating hard turns a breeze.

Two wet dog muzzles crashed into the back

of my legs even before the gate was opened.

Now the same same starts, bingo room opened

and special feed bags are prepared. Crossed the

concrete walking bridge, met up with The Zoomer

and off we go to the spirit house.

The 3 Stooges played their game on the steps while

the feeding process takes place.

Next a quick stop at the nuns to play with all the crazy

dogs and say good morning to the three nuns.

Then on to care for all The Hooligans over by the cave.

Now, some of you have mentioned how cool DJ looks

so I wanted to make sure a photo of him was taken.

Remember, Pumpkin The Rascal is his sister ....;-)

In two days it will be November the 11th, which is

Veterans Day. A day I always stop an self reflect.

There's a passage in Plato where citizens looked

so long in the mirror they confused image with

reality ! .. My Reality is Very Real ..

Thank You.

Jon&Crew.

Please help with your donations here.

www.gofundme.com/saving-thai-temple-dogs.

Please,

