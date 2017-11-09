,, Mr DJ, Happy Dog ,,
Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.
Back Story ..........................................
Daybreak had just peeked over the horizon
as I pulled into The Dog Palace driveway.
The ride out was dark, dry and uneventful.
My legs were clamped tight around a 10
kilo bag of kibble resting between them.
The extra weight kept the center of gravity
low making negotiating hard turns a breeze.
Two wet dog muzzles crashed into the back
of my legs even before the gate was opened.
Now the same same starts, bingo room opened
and special feed bags are prepared. Crossed the
concrete walking bridge, met up with The Zoomer
and off we go to the spirit house.
The 3 Stooges played their game on the steps while
the feeding process takes place.
Next a quick stop at the nuns to play with all the crazy
dogs and say good morning to the three nuns.
Then on to care for all The Hooligans over by the cave.
Now, some of you have mentioned how cool DJ looks
so I wanted to make sure a photo of him was taken.
Remember, Pumpkin The Rascal is his sister ....;-)
In two days it will be November the 11th, which is
Veterans Day. A day I always stop an self reflect.
There's a passage in Plato where citizens looked
so long in the mirror they confused image with
reality ! .. My Reality is Very Real ..
Thank You.
Jon&Crew.
