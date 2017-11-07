,, Mama, Monkey Temple ,,

.

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

Mama surveying her domain.........

Rocky and The Zoomer are behind me

chasing a bunch of unruly monkeys .

Tomorrows plan is another run out to

The Dog Place.Could change but as

of right now that is the current plan.

This morning Boney Boy and I took off

on the scooter/sidecar purchasing

more kibble and needed supplies...... ;-)

Thank You.

Jon&Crew.

Please help with your donations here.

www.gofundme.com/saving-thai-temple-dogs.

Please,

No Awards, Invites, Large Logos or Copy an Pastes.

.

