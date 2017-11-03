,, DJ & Angel Eyes ,,

.

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

Lets talk about Mr DJ for a minute.

He comes from the Thai Bangkaew line.

Same as his sister Pumpkin The Rascal .

This is a very old line of dogs and if you

do a google search you'll find the history.

Both DJ and Pumpkin The Rascal have very

pleasing personalities, real nice dogs ............

Angel Eyes is a mix of many years of street

dog breeding. She's very quick and agile . ;-)

This photo was taken where I would feed

The Leroy Crew. The Big Drum is to the left.

Now photos are taken of The Hooligans in

the morning sun, enjoy the show .................

Thank You.

Jon&Crew.

Please help with your donations here.

www.gofundme.com/saving-thai-temple-dogs.

Please,

No Awards, Invites, Large Logos or Copy an Pastes.

.

Done