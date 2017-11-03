,, DJ & Angel Eyes ,,
Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.
Lets talk about Mr DJ for a minute.
He comes from the Thai Bangkaew line.
Same as his sister Pumpkin The Rascal .
This is a very old line of dogs and if you
do a google search you'll find the history.
Both DJ and Pumpkin The Rascal have very
pleasing personalities, real nice dogs ............
Angel Eyes is a mix of many years of street
dog breeding. She's very quick and agile . ;-)
This photo was taken where I would feed
The Leroy Crew. The Big Drum is to the left.
Now photos are taken of The Hooligans in
the morning sun, enjoy the show .................
Thank You.
Jon&Crew.
Please,
