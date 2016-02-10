,, Rocky, Mama, Roof ,,

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

Back Story .........................................

Guilt has been eating at me even though I know everything

at the monkey temple is running smoothly.

Still it was getting to me. So late last night, like around midnight, I started packing all the necessary gear. Checked it, double checked it, then made a short list.

My eyes opened up and the clock said 4:20AM, ggggeeerrrrr.

Second time they opened it was 5:30AM. Time to go ...............

Lit the gas stove, placed a pan of chopped chicken over the flame and proceeded to fix breakfast for The Worm, Boney Boy and Mr WeeNee the Pig Man. Also there's an extra helping for Mamas breakfast. On the counter behind me is separate bags for Tuff Guy, Honey and the two extra puppies that live on The Leroy Crews Turf.

For all the other monkey temple dogs there's a big stash of dry kibble in the bingo room.

By 6AM I'm on the road heading in an Easterly direction, a sliver of light had just crested the horizon.

The cold snap we've been experiencing was biting at my flesh even though I have on two t-shirts, a cotton shirt and windbreaker. Felt like my right ear was starting an earache so I pulled over, cut a piece from my paper face mask and stuffed it into my ear, and it worked .

First thing I notice when pulling into The Dog Palace is 5 or 6 painters were gathered around a small fire made from leaves and twigs. Dismounted the scooter, squatted down and laid my cold hands on the mufflers heat shield. One of the painters came over and also placed his hands on the shield.

We just looked at each other, smiled and had a big laugh .. ;-)

Soon Mama was at my side and full of big excitement ...........

After feeding Mama we took off up the stairs towards the roof.

I realized right then and there that this wasn't going to be an easy walk. Right foot was screaming and the weight from the camera on my right wrist made for the same situation.

Picked up a piece of bamboo that was discarded by the painters and used it for a cane. Put the camera back into the blue cotton bag relieving the pain in my wrist.

Once we were on the roof I sent out a sharp whistle across the swamp towards The Nuns Place. Rocky instantly appeared and I started waving my arms while yelling out his name.

As you can see in this photo he was really happy to see me .. ;-)

Mama and Rocky went nuts chasing and crashing and doing what happy dogs do.

Plan A was cancelled and plan B was formulated due to the condition my condition was in. Made my way back to the bingo room and sat in a chair for a spell.

Caught my second wind, gathered up the dog food bags and took off for The Leroy Crews Turf, stopping periodically along the way.

Fed Honey, TG and the 2 puppies while in my best Ting/Lish explained to the head monk and his crew what all the gauze was wrapped around my wrist and foot. Handed him the rabies vaccine card, which is written in Thai and they immediately understood what had happened. Plus I think the nuns had already told them the situation.

Head monk raised his arm and flexed his muscle indicating in Thai, "you tough man" ! I guess that's one way to look at it.

Next photo shows a set of cement steps with 3 dogs on them.

I'll explain that one with the photo.

Ended up back at the bingo room with Mama where I took a much needed break. While doing so the dog brush came out and Mama received a good brushing, she loves this a lot.

By 11AM the gear was packed and I said my good byes .........

Stopped at a pharmacy on the way home and purchased a supply of 6 inch wide gauze bandage and 3 inch gauze pads.

There's a good reason for this. I knew upon my return from the monkey temple the bandages would be dirty and the only way to correct this is to replace them with new gauze.Simple as that.

Lets back up a little bit here.

Monday I was back at the hospital for more rabies shots and a bandage replacement.... The nurses were not happy with me !

The night before I had pulled the gauze bandages down and ripped the butterfly bandages off. Why you ask ? Simple ....

I had refused to let them stitch the wounds up and told them to only use butterfly bandages, then wrap gauze around the wounds.

Before you ask I'll explain my reasoning for the refusal on the stitches.

This local government hospital is famous for making extremely bad mistakes when treating any and all medical problems.

There's a reason why it is so cheep, so I had to make decisions for them.

If, and I say If they stitched the lacerations up and there was any contaminant still in the wounds infection would be eminent. In other words blood infection would show up with a long red stripe going up your arm, not good ! Been there done that !

By using butterfly bandages to pull the lacerations together and if infection started it would surface at the openings and any blood infection could be dealt with much easier.

Alright, getting back the new gauze recently purchased at the pharmacy. Once I've showered new gauze will be applied so when I go back to the hospital for more rabies shots tomorrow the nurses won't be in such a sour mood. There's a means to my madness ..... ;-)~

Tomorrow being Thursday and a visit to the local hospital usually takes up a big chunk of the day so there won't be another run out to care fore the dogs.

But, Friday I will do another run to feed Mama and all the monkey temple dogs. Once that task is completed I will continue on towards the Cambodian border to see no# 1 wife.

Thanks goes out to all of you who continue to send your support. And also for taking the time to leave your comments.

Thank You.

Jon&Crew.

Please,

