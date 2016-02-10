,, Jungle Dogs ,,

.

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

I stopped right here at the bottom of these stairs that lead straight up into the jungle. Rocky, Mama, Tinker Bell, Little Stubby and a bunch of wiggly fat puppies raced past leaving me at the bottom. They figured I'd be right behind them, Not !

Maybe in a few days we can do another adventure like we did a week or so in the past. But not today, and FYI, that's The Mad Dog at the top who for some reason wanted to tag along this morning. Maybe she'll come around after all .

See the orange and white puppy in he upper right ?

She's a real sweetheart, thinking of naming her Pumpkin .

Thanks for stopping by and leaving your comments.

Your encouraging words keep me inspired ............ ;-)

Thank You.

Jon&Crew.

.

Please help with your donations here.

www.gofundme.com/saving-thai-temple-dogs.

.

Please,

No Awards, Invites, Large Logos or Copy an Pastes.

.

.

.

Done