,, Mama, The Dog Palace ,,
.
Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.
Photo No# 1 of 2.
Photo No# 2 is a separate story showing
Mama & Rocky at The Bingo Room .......
Rocky is torn up protecting his Mom !
This photo is Mama before we left for the
dog doctor. Her worried look says it all.....
Her monkey wounds are looking much better.
She's moving around at a semi-normal speed.
New schedule, return to the clinic in 4 days..;-)
Thank You.
Jon&Crew.
Please help with your donations here.
www.gofundme.com/saving-thai-temple-dogs.
Please,
.
Taken on October 21, 2017