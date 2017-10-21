 new icn messageflickr-free-ic3d pan white
,, Mama, The Dog Palace ,, | by Jon in Thailand
Jon By: Jon

,, Mama, The Dog Palace ,,

.

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

Photo No# 1 of 2.

 

Photo No# 2 is a separate story showing

Mama & Rocky at The Bingo Room .......

Rocky is torn up protecting his Mom !

 

This photo is Mama before we left for the

dog doctor. Her worried look says it all.....

 

Her monkey wounds are looking much better.

She's moving around at a semi-normal speed.

New schedule, return to the clinic in 4 days..;-)

  

Thank You.

Jon&Crew.

 

Please help with your donations here.

www.gofundme.com/saving-thai-temple-dogs.

 

Please,

No Awards, Invites, Large Logos or Copy an Pastes.

 

.

