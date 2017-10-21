Mama, Rocky, Bingo Room ,,

.

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

Photo No# 2 of 2.

I'm sure you noticed Mamas not wearing her

monkey pajamas. It's so hot I took them off.

There was a slight delay so we haven' left

for the dog doctor yet.

Delay !?

Rocky needed some first-aid attention for a

series of monkey bites on his neck and leg.

One on his leg is deep and nasty ! Through

sign language an bits and pieces of Thai/Eng

the Nuns said big monkey attack on Mr Rocky

while he protected Mama.

Patched him up best I could then handed more

first-aid supplies to the nuns, they'll take care of

him in the meantime.

In two days the kibble shown here in this photo

will go to head monk and the nuns, 10 kilo each.

One box of mosquito coils is used every night at

the nuns place to ward off the thousands of flying

insects you get when living in a swamp................ ;-)

Thank You.

Jon&Crew.

Please help with your donations here.

www.gofundme.com/saving-thai-temple-dogs.

Please,

No Awards, Invites, Large Logos or Copy an Pastes.

.

Done