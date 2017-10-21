Mama, Rocky, Bingo Room ,,
Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.
Photo No# 2 of 2.
I'm sure you noticed Mamas not wearing her
monkey pajamas. It's so hot I took them off.
There was a slight delay so we haven' left
for the dog doctor yet.
Delay !?
Rocky needed some first-aid attention for a
series of monkey bites on his neck and leg.
One on his leg is deep and nasty ! Through
sign language an bits and pieces of Thai/Eng
the Nuns said big monkey attack on Mr Rocky
while he protected Mama.
Patched him up best I could then handed more
first-aid supplies to the nuns, they'll take care of
him in the meantime.
In two days the kibble shown here in this photo
will go to head monk and the nuns, 10 kilo each.
One box of mosquito coils is used every night at
the nuns place to ward off the thousands of flying
insects you get when living in a swamp................ ;-)
Thank You.
Jon&Crew.
Please,
