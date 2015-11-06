,, Tinker Bell ,,

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

Back Story .........................................

Actually this story is about Tri-Pod and his big adventure today.

Picked him up around 8:30AM at The Tri-Pod Temple.

Gave him some breakfast along with all the other temple dogs.

Then he was placed into the sidecar and off we went to the clinic.

Lots of people and their pets were there so it was pretty busy.

Two emergency cases came in so it took much longer them usual.

Finally Mr Tri-Pod was up to bat and his last inoculations were given.

He always does good, not fussing or making any sound during the entire trip. In the clinic he is again, very quite and polite.

OK, now for the photo and why there isn't one of T-Pod ?

Well, I like to see the dogs all excited while they're charging towards me. Notice Little Stubby doing her best to keep up.

And way in the back is Mama and Rocky going the other way.

"Why didn't I take photos today ?", you ask.

When I'm working solo taking a dog to the clinic it's quite difficult. Both my hands are needed for the dogs plus carrying a camera bag makes it even more cumbersome.

Can't leave the camera bag in the sidecar, big no no there and you've already seen Tri-Pod in the sidecar and at the clinic.

And right now there's a pinched nerve in my neck ! .. ;-(

At the monkey temple I use a Think Tank Belt System so all the weight is on my hips but the blue cloth bag is creating neck problems.

Walking into the clinic carrying a dog and wearing The Think Tank Belt is a bit to much, kinda like to much Rambo style.

Tomorrow I'll be at The Dog Palace in the morning then continue out towards the Cambodian border and spend some time with No# Wife. That's going to be another long day... ;-)

That trip will be done on the new bike, not the sidecar.

Right now it's 1:30PM, Sunday the 20th of December and time to make something to eat, I'm real hungry.

Thank You.

Jon&Crew.

