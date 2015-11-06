,, Floating ,,

.

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

Back Story ..........................................

Rocky is so excited to see Mama he's floating on air .. ;-)

Yesterday was a trip out to see my friend Mr SideCar.

Remember he is the computer guru that always fixes

my computer when problems arise.

We also spent some time going over a few issues with

both our sidecars.

Today I wanted to go see Mama and the rest of the crazy

hooligans out at the monkey temple, but first things first.

The Nurse Nun and Mr Smiling Monk will take care of all

the dogs in my absence. I'll be there early tomorrow .

Most importantly the scooter/sidecar needed to be worked

on, very important stuff !

The front forks were rebuilt, seals, o-rings, springs and fresh

heavy-duty oil. The steering dampers were adjusted and new

front brake discs installed.

. Even needed a new tail light bulb on the sidecar. The roads

around here are brutal and will shake the elements to death.

They also shake the driver to death too ! ................... ;-)~~~~~

OK, for tomorrow the new bike will be used as all that needs

to go is a few bags of fresh cooked meat, and it's all ready now. There's plenty of kibble stashed in the bingo room.

And of course everything will be documented and posted here.

Saturday Little Stubby goes back for a check-up at the clinic

and Sunday Mr Tri-Pod returns to the clinic as well.

And according to the schedule Mr WeeNee also returns to the

clinic on Wednesday the 22nd of December.Real busy time.

Thank you all for making this happen. It's your donations that

bring a better life to all these abandoned and abused animals.

Thank You.

Jon&Crew.

.

Please help with your donations here.

www.gofundme.com/saving-thai-temple-dogs

.

Please,

No Awards, Invites, Large Logos or Copy an pastes.

.

.

Done