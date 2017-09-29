,, Mama At Deaths Door ,,

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

Photo No# 2 of 2.

Continuation of the Back Story from Photo No# 1.

Knowing Mama needed to stand and walk so

she wouldn't freeze up something had to happen.

Knowing Rocky would get real excited, I filled the

cloth-bag with the usual dog food used for our

walkabout to the spirit house. Threw it over my left

shoulder, camera went over my right shoulder and

we started walking. Mama wouldn't move, but with

lots of encouragement she slowly raised up and took

a first step, she fell down ! This was repeated but with

more positive encouragement she took a few more steps.

Eventually, and I do mean eventually we made it to the nuns.

That's where and when the first photo was taken of Mama.....

Called No# 1 wife and had her ask the nuns a few more questions.

They said just before daybreak Mama had disappeared but

so had Rocky. They figured wherever she was Rocky would

be watching over her and be easy to find.

This is when she made her way to The Dog Palace and had

been waiting for me.They too said she wanted to say goodby.

Still with me here ?

At this point and by using hand gestures Mama was told to stay.

She looked completely out of energy and laid down on her

wooden bed under the nurse nuns bungalow.

Rocky, Legs and for the first time ever Little Stubby took off

for the spirit house. We'd been there about a half an hour

when all the sudden Legs an Rocky's ears shot up and they

took off. Soon Mama came slowly limping towards us.

She just didn't want to be away from me for one second.

Now I'm thinking oh no, don't call her and she won't try to

climb the stairs. Wrong, with great effort and in extreme pain

Mama crawled up the stairs. She went straight to the statue

and laid down closing her eyes while breathing deeply.

This is what you see here in photo, no# 2.

Story doesn't end yet. I waited for the longest time but Mama

was just drained of all energy and couldn't get up.

So, I figured why not go get the sidecar and pick her up here for the ride to the dog doctors clinic, right ?

Took off for the nuns with hopes of telling them Mama was still

at the spirit house and I'd be right back to get her.

While we were communicating with sign language and bits of

Thai the nurse nun pointed back down the road and said "Mama."

Dropped all my gear and ran back down the road and assisted

Mama all the way back to the nuns place. Fresh blood was

dripping out of many of the monkey wounds.

Knowing Mama couldn't take another step I left for The Dog Palace.

Closed the bingo room, unlocked the gate and took off on the

scooter/sidecar for the nuns.Nuns help me load Mama into the

sidecar an soon we were on the road again.

Dog Doctor's eyes got big when seeing Mamas wounds, but only briefly. Mama is now covered over 50% of her body in

gauze and surgical tape. "Said bad bad wounds, bring her back

tomorrow for more medicine and bandage change."

So tomorrow Mama will be back to see the dog doctor as directed.

This was a very close call, very close, we almost lost Mama..;-(

Thank you for taking the time to read the entire story, for your

comments and most importantly, for your kind hearts/support.

ps: it was late late afternoon when I finally made it home.

