,, The Nurse Nun ,,

.

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

Back Story .........................................

This is taking place at The Dog Palace.

The Nurse Nun holds another abandoned puppy in front of the bingo room.

So here's the current status as of right now at The Dog Palace.

In the last couple of months all the monks who took up residence here have all moved on. The majority of them are on a pilgrimage up North.

The Leg Man still lives on the 2nd floor. The monkeys constantly raid the place and I show up every couple of days.

In the mean time The Nurse Nun comes over twice a day to feed and medicate Mama. She also feeds the two new puppies, Mr Spooky and Mama.

"When will the monks return you ask ?"

Not sure, they come an go on their own mystic schedule........ ;-)

Now, it is what it is .. Been there done that .. I'll gladly do it again.

Early morning Mama will see my happy face once again. Plan for today was taking her in for a final follow up.

Well, today is The King of Thailands Birthday. This is a very big deal here. It's also Fathers Day. Needless to say Mama will see the dog doctor tomorrow. No Big Deal ..... ;-)

.

Next photo is Rocky, and my feet.

PS: This is Baby Legs .

Thank You.

Jon&Crew.

.

Please help with your donations here.

www.gofundme.com/saving-thai-temple-dogs.

.

Please,

No Awards, Invites, Large Logos or Copy an Pastes.

.

.

Done