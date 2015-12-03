,, The Nurse Nun ,,
.
Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.
This is taking place at The Dog Palace.
The Nurse Nun comes over every day to make
sure Mama gets her daily medications and food.
She also takes care of Spooky Eyes and the two
puppies that now reside here. That makes 4 dogs.
4 more at her place plus 2 more at The Leroy Crews
place. Currently = 10 total at the monkey temple.
PS: This is Baby Pumpkin .. ;-)
Thank You.
Jon&Crew.
.
.
Please help with your donations here.
www.gofundme.com/saving-thai-temple-dogs.
.
.
.
Taken on December 3, 2015