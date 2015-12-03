,, Rocky ,,

.

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

Alright, listen up. This photo is for educational purposes only.

Please do not try this at home without proper supervision ... !

Well that must of grabbed your attention and if you see the artistic value here please move to the head of the class ... ;-)

OK, here's the deal. All of these abandoned abused dogs that I have bonded with eat out of my hands. While they are eating my hands are constantly touching them. Noticed I said "Bonded With". In some cases it takes a little longer then others.

To bring you up to speed a little of my background .

When I was born there was already a dog waiting my arrival.

My entire life and personality has been shaped by animals interacting with me on a personal level.

I've done a lot of man-work with the working breeds. As well as hunting with the hounds. So I kinda know what their next move is most likely going to be under certain situations.

That's not to say I haven't guessed wrong on a few occasions !

The tray on the left was covered in fresh cooked meat. And guess what ? It vanished before the camera was raised .

Class is dismissed, enjoy your day .... ;-)

Jon&Crew.

.

.

