,, Little Stubby & Cone ,,

Street Photography, Jungle Style.

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

Back Story

As you can see in this photo Little Stubby made it home.

Picked her up at the clinic, placed her in the sidecar and

she never made one sound, didn't even move.

When possible my hand gently touched her head which was

raised looking directly at me all the way to The Nuns Place.

Tinker Bell up on the porch having "Cone Flashbacks" .......;-)

Rocky more interested in the sidecar, hay it's a guy thing .

Inquisitive puppies remember Little Stubbys smell but this

new headgear is puzzling.

No2# Nun is having big fun while The Nurse Nun makes her way to see the new patient.

After delivering LS to the nuns I went over to see Mama. Fresh cooked chicken was in the bike basket for a nourishing meal.

Knowing the sun will be going down pretty soon said it's time 2 go.

5:30PM when I pulled into our compound where 3 more hungry dogs were anxiously waiting.

Monday Little Stubby goes back to the clinic for a check up.

Tuesday Tri-Pod also goes to the clinic for a final injection.

Other then that it's the same same but different ............ ;-)~~~

Want to thank each and everyone of you for all your support.

Simple words do no justice in describing how much that means to us. Your kindness is seen in these photos, thank you.

Thank You.

Jon&Crew.

Please help with your donations here.

www.gofundme.com/saving-thai-temple-dogs

