,, Mama, Morning Sun, Roof ,,

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

Back Story .........................................

Left early knowing today was going to be a long busy day.

Upon arrival at The Dog Palace Mama was right on me quick.

Lots of talking and big story telling, needless to say she was

very happy....;-)

Mr Spooky is still AWOL, but I'm not holding my breath on his

return any time soon, or at all.

Mama raced circles around me as we walked towards the bingo room. Fresh cooked meat was put in one bowl an kibble was replenished in the other one.

The room was opened up to air out and the mini radio thumb drive player was turned on.

Took the broom and started sweeping in front of the bingo room while Mama finished her breakfast........ Soon we were on the roof where this photo was taken.

About 8:30AM Little Stubby and two Nuns [one of course being The Nurse Nun] made our way on the long hot journey to the clinic.......... Next photo shows us at the clinic.

Long story short .

Tomorrow afternoon I'll pick up Little Stubby wearing a cone and take her back to The Nurse Nun.

And yes I'll be spending a bunch of time with Mama too ....... ;-)

Long day and I'm real tired..... The End .....

Thank You.

Jon&Crew.

