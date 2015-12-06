,, Mama, Queen of the Jungle ,,

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

Back Story .........................................

Today is Mamas day to go see the dog doctor.

But first we did all the usual stuff like feeding the others.

On the way back to The Dog Palace Tinker Bell & Rocky

followed along. Of course all three of them insisted on going through The DMZ. After playing on Apollos old table Tinker Bell took off like a rocket landing in a mud puddle. She spun circles and jumped around like a frog on a hot rock.

Rocky wasn't about to be out done so he too headed for the mud hole. Next photo is a documentation of said event.............

Couple of hours later Mama and I were off on our mission to the clinic. She's all healed up and also now current on her rabies shot.

Tuesday the 8th Mr WeeNee goes to the dog doctor and Friday the 11th Little Stubby goes into be spayed. The 12th I'll pick her up and she will be returned to The Nurse Nuns Place.

In between the above dates Tri-Pod and the usual suspects will all be fed and medicated.No meds for the chickens, only the dogs.................... ;-)~~

Thank You.

Jon&Crew.

Please help with your donations here.

www.gofundme.com/saving-thai-temple-dogs.

Please,

